Funko NYCC 2023 Reveals – McDonalds, Insidious, Garfield & More

Funko is kicking off Heavy Metal Halloween at New York Comic Con 2023 this year and we have rounded up reveals for the event

Get ready for a Halloween season like no other as Funko kicks off Heavy Metal Halloween for New York Comic Con 2023! Take to the stage and prepare to be bewitched with some heavy metal on October 12 -15, with in-person events and shared exclusive releases. We have already seen some spooky new Freddy Funkos on the way, along with some Funko Original Heavy Metal Monsters. However, that is not all, as some more haunted exclusive Pop Vinyl figures are also coming that will surely send shivers down your spine. From a Spooky McNugget and an Owlbear to villains from Mutant Mayhem, Care Bears, and Insidious, this year's line-up is packed with some sweet reveals. Fans can check out these miscellaneous Pop Vinyl reveals below, and more can be discovered about the Funko Heavy Metal Halloween event here.

McDonald's McDonald's McNugget with Halloween Pails

Care Bears No Heart with Book

The Toxic Avenger Toxic Avenger (Glow in the Dark)



New York Comic Con Pizza Rat 2023 Paulie Pigeon

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Owlbear



Insidious Key Demon

Garfield Garfield (Halloween)

Star Trek Geordi La Forge

Ghostbusters Spengler's Spirit

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ray Fillet



Most Funko NYCC Pops Will Be Shared Retailer Exclusives

"Not able to make it to this year's performance at New York Comic Con? There's still a chance to purchase your favorite merch and exclusives through select retail partners or through Funko.com, Loungefly.com, and MondoShop.com when shared exclusives go live. There will not be a lottery to purchase event exclusives on Funko.com. There will be a waiting room on our sites to serve customers in a first come, first served basis. Select Shared Exclusives will be available to the public on Friday, October 13th via Funko.com , and via the Funko HQ Everett and Hollywood stores. Details about shared retailers will come soon."

