Get Ready for 20" of Venom with Hot Toys & Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Coming right off the screen of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hot Toys has announced everyone’s favorite symbiote is back!

At long last, a new webtastic adventure arrives tomorrow exclusively on PlayStation with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Miles Morales and Peter Parker are swinging into action for a new tale with hunters, lizards, and symbiotes! This game is going to be packed with some sweet battles and some deadly villains from the Spider-Man landscape, including the arrival of Venom. Hot Toys has announced that Venom from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been unleashed with a massive 1/6 scale figure. Get ready for 20.5" of Venom with a truly remarkable figure that will put Miles and Peter in their place. This massive figure will have 20 points of articulation, as well as a nice set of swappable parts with two heads, three tongues, swappable tendrils, and three pairs of hands. We have seen venom figures before, but this monster is on a whole new level and will tower over both Marvel's Spider-Man 2 figures. The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is priced at a whopping $455, he is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Venom 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is bringing a new level of excitement to fans! The Venom symbiote soon makes its way into town, presenting another set of challenges for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to tackle. On the opposite front, our beloved wall-crawlers, Miles Morales and Peter Parker, find themselves entangle in a fight against the villainous Venom, while contemplating their responsibilities. To celebrate the official debut of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Hot Toys is bringing the monstrous Venom from Marvel's New York to life as the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure!"

"Measures 53cm tall, the one-sixth scaled Venom collectible figure is faithfully crafted based on his intimidating appearance in the videogame. Features a newly developed head sculpt with mouth-opened and another head sculpt with wicked grin accompanied by swirled eyes, fanged teeth and detailed musculature. To further enhance his gruesome expressions, three styles of tongues are included, adding depth to his menacing countenance. Completing his overpowering look are the white spider-symbols adorning his chest and back, newly designed symbiote tendrils, and menacing attacking claws. Add this symbiote to your Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collection without delay!"

The 1/6th scale Venom Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with mouth-opened

One (1) interchangeable head sculpt with wicked grin

Highly-accurate facial expressions with white eyes, fangs and detailed skin texture

Three (3) styles of protruding tongues (with magnetic function) including:

Two (2) long tongues attachable to both head sculpts

One (1) short tongue only attachable to mouth-opened head sculpt

Approximately 53 cm tall

Specialized body with over 20 points of articulation

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of attacking claws

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

Four (4) symbiote tendrils

Specially designed figure base with videogame logo and character name

