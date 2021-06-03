Funko Shows Official Glams of Day of the Dead DC Comics and Fluffy

One of the coolest reveals to come out of Funko's massive Funkoween event was the debut of the Day the Dead Pops. Not only was the Funko Fun TV sketch a blast, but Gabriel Iglesias also reveals he will also be getting his own special Pop too. The Day of the Dead design is truly something special, adding some fun, spooky designs to your favorite comedian and DC Comics heroes. The wave of Pops will also debut two never before popped DC heroes with Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and the modern Blue Beetle. For DC Comics fans, those are two Pops collectors who will not want to miss out on or any of the super cool glow-in-the-dark variants. Funko did finally reveal official glams of the Day of the Dead Pops that tell fans what Pops are commons and retailer exclusives.

DC Comics Day of the Dead:

Batman

Batman – Glow in the Dark – Hot Topic Exclusive

Bane

Bane – Glow in the Dark – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Joker

Joker – Glow in the Dark – Amazon Exclusive

Harley Quinn

Green Lantern

Blue Beetle

The Flash – Funko Shop Exclusive

Day of the Dead

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias – Fluffyshop Exclusive – 4,000 Pieces – Signed

The biggest Pops of this entire Day of the Dead reveal is, of course, the Funko Shop exclusive The Flash and Fluffy. Most Funko Shop exclusive Pos have sold out and been a real hot commodity lately, and this one will be a huge hit. Fluffy, on the other hand, no one was expecting this to be limited to only 4,000 pieces and only signed by the man himself. This Pop did go up for pre-order here but sold out in mere seconds, which is no surprise. As for DC Comics, pre-orders for all the commons are live and located here. Glow Joker and Batman have vanished, but Glow Bane can be found here, and no release date is set for The Flash yet. The Dia De Los DC Comics Pops are set to release in October 2021 so expect a Funkoween evet launch from Funko around then.