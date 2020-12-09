We Unbox Funko's Marvel Collector Corps End Credits Box

The newest Marvel Collector Corps. The subscription box from the Funko has finally arrived. This Amazon exclusive box is always packed with great fun, and this month's theme was dedicated to the Infinity Saga with End Credits Scenes. Being a dedicated fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a Funko Pop Collector Collector, this box is the best of both worlds. Of course, my mind swirled with some amazing designs and ideas on was could be in this box, and while it wasn't exactly what I thought it was going to be, it still gives fans some great Marvel collectibles. So let's not wait any longer and dive right into this Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga End Credits Scenes Funko box.

The first thing we are greeted within the end credits scene from The Guardians of the Galaxy with the return of Groot. Baby Groot danced hilariously on the screen, hiding it from Drax during this end credits scene. Of course, Funko included a special Dancing Groot Pop Pin that will now enhance your Funko apparel. Next up, we get the end credit scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron with a Thanos and hollowed infinity gauntlet decal. Nothing too special about it, but it is a great design and a goosebump enduring end credit scene from the Infinity Saga. Our last non-Funko Pop item is a new Pop Tee that gives us one of the end credits scenes from The Avengers. It's Shawarma time with this tee, and it will be a perfect T-shirt to wear once you finally complete all of the upcoming Amazon exclusive Victory Shawarma Deluxe Funko Pops that are coming soon.

Now onto the main event, the End Credits Scenes Funko Pop Marvel Collector Corps subscription box comes with two Funko Pops. The first one is Nick Fury from Avengers: Infinity War. This Pop captures Nick Fury as the Thano snap takes place as he is slowly fading away while holding the pager for Captain Marvel. I was really hoping for a Nick Fury in this box, and I was more looking towards an Iron Man (2008) Nick Fury as that is the more iconic end credit scene from the MCU. This Funko Pop gives us our third Nick Fury Funko Pop, and this makes the second Nick Fury come from the Marvel Collector Corps. Our next Pop is specifically from an end credit scene, but the character from the film captures the end moments. From Spider-Man: Homecoming, we get Captain America sitting back in a chair; this hilarious scene plays throughout Spider-Man: Homecoming film as teachers play Cap's tapes for gym class and detention. If fans waited long enough, the final after credits scene was Captain America talking about patience, and it is absolutely hilarious that Funko captured that scene with this Funko Pop.

This entire box was very fun to open, and it is packed with some pretty great end credits scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, the Funko Pops are the best part, and that Captain America design is amazing on so many levels. There are so many great characters from the Infinity Saga that we hope you can bring to life through their Pop series. If you have not checked out our Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe on-going series, then fans can jump on board with the first film Iron Man and work their way through the movies scouring the legacy of Funko. While this Amazon exclusive box is currently off shelves, fans can join the next Funko Pop subscription box here, which is Marvel Lucha Libre. Don't miss out on some amazing exclusive Funko Pops, Pop Tees, Pop Pins, and so much more in these boxes, and it is worth every penny.