Protect Your Funko Pop Collection With New UV Pop Protector and More

Funko fans always need to protect their collection and to make things better, they have introduced a new Premium Pop Protector. Pop collectors can protect their collection in style with the new UV Pop Protector, so fans do not have to worry about future sun damage. By this time, a lot of collectors know that the Funko Pop packaging can be damaged if left in the sunlight. This sun damage can discolor the packaging, not the UV Premium Funko Pop Protector ill now safeguard that. Now collectors will not have to worry about storing their figures without sun and can lets their collection really shine.

Funko has been adding quite a nice set of special collection enhancers lately. The UV Pop Protector is the newest addition that has been added to the FunkoShop, which can be purchased for $8 here. For Funko Funatics who want more to help protect and enhance their collection, then check out more here. These additions include a special 8 Pop Display case that can hold both in-box and out of box Pop Vinyl figures. For out-of-box collectors, Funko also offers a 10 piece Pop Bases pack that will allow collectors to make sure their favorite Pops stand with ease. Lastly, fans can also purchase a normal hard case Pop protector and a special 5-pack soft protector that will ensure your investment and collection stay secure.

"Protect your Pop! figure, and all corners of its packaging, with the new, exclusive UV Pop! Protector hard-shell case. Each Protector fits a standard size Pop! box, protects against color fading caused by UV damage, stacks, and the clear plastic allows you to still see every side of your collectible. Please note: Vinyl figure not included."

"Protect your prized Pops! with the new 8 Pop! Display Case. Made of New Zealand Pine wood and acrylic, this case can hold 8 Pop! vinyl figures for a cohesive display that can be hung on a wall or placed on top of your existing displays. The interior is lined with felt to further protect your collectibles' packaging from getting scratched. The front acrylic window of the case swings up for clear viewing and easy access to your collectibles and uses magnetic closures to secure in place. Get the 8 Pop! Display Case to exhibit your treasured collectibles and keep them safe."

"Wobbly figures or missing bases are no longer an issue with the variety 10-pack of Funko Pop! bases. Made of high-quality material to hold up your favorite collectibles. Package includes 2 of each standard style base, and 2 universal bases."