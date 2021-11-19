Batman And Robin Rare 1966 Poster Sheet At Heritage Auctions

Batman and Robin items from the '60s are fun to collect, and lord knows there is a ton of merch from back then. Not just from the show either, there was plenty of comic-related stuff produced as well, as Bat-mania was in full effect. One of my personal favorite things to collect are old posters and lobby cards, and at Heritage Auctions today, they are taking bids for an uncut sheet of posters from 1966 of Batman and Robin, bursting forth to fight the Penguin and Joker. Currently sitting at $350, these posters were sold separately, but this sheet has them both together, adding to its rarity. Check out the 60's goodness below.

Batman And Robin 60's Posters Are Always Fun

"Batman and Robin Uncut Poster Sheet (G & F Posters, 1966). Holy Bat-Collectible! A very rare offering! This poster set normally comes cut into two posters. Instead, this 54" x 40.25" rolled sheet contains both posters. Toned, with minor edge staining, and a 4" rip on the right side (mended with paper tape on the reverse). A small chip in the top left corner that has been reattached with paper tape on the verso. In Very Good condition." These are not easy posters to find separate, so to get them together is a rare opportunity that if you are a 60's Batman and Robin collector, you may want to grab this one.

You can get more info on this cool poster set here. Hey, you can even place a bid if you are so inclined. While you are there, check out the other really cool toys, posters, and of course, comics taking bids today. There is some really great stuff, including more Batman and Robin stuff, GI Joe, and so much more for you to spend all of your monies on, for sure.