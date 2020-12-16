AEW Unrivaled Series 3 Revealed, Preorders Are Live

AEW Unrivaled has continued the success of the year-old wrestling promotion, with sellouts and huge dollar amounts on the aftermarket driving huge interest in the brand. Wave 1 and Wave 2 have been insanely hard to get a hand on, and that is not even mentioning the impossible chase figures. This afternoon, Jazzwares have revealed Wave 3, featuring some real heavy-hitters to the line, with preorders now live on Ringside Collectables. This wave will also feature chase variants like the first AEW waves, further leading to us all pulling our collecting hair out, if you will. Let's take a look at what is coming, shall we?

AEW Unrivaled Continues To Impress

Let's get this out of the way right off the bat: I do not have an issue with them releasing new figures of The Young Bucks this early in the line. Those wave 1 figures were almost a special edition of them; this is the more generic and popular look for the brothers. Plus: they drive sales like Mattel, including Cena and Reigns all the time. You have to keep them out to keep driving sales. So, I am good with this. These Bucks are closer to what we see on AEW tv every week, so these will be more popular for sure.

The rest are wrestlers getting some of their first figures, and that is exciting. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin are the biggest fans get here, and they look fantastic. Darby will have a chase, and both come with his skateboard. OC can put his hands in his pockets. That is amazing. The AEW Women's Champ Riho will be the second female figure in the line and will also have a chase variant. Finally, PAC gets his first figure outside the WWE, and he will also be the first figure to come with a swappable head.

