Zombieland Pops Get Kill of the Week With Funko Funkoween

The Funkoween Funko event continues as it is bringing guns, Twinkie's, and zombies with its next reveals. That is right, Zombieland is back and this time with new Funko Pops! One member of the team is not here but in exchange we are getting Bill Murray. This wave is a nice surprise for fans and it brings up most of the main characters from the first film. Up first is the one and only Tallahassee who is featured with his hat and two guns. Next up the man with all the rules, Columbus, he has stretched and is ready for action with his shotgun. Great things come in threes and Wichita is up next and she is ready to blow some zombies away. The last reveal for the Zombieland Funko Pops is the man of the hour Bill Murray. He will be featured in his Zombie make up and wig (which might not have been the best idea). To make things a little more exciting this figure will have a Chase Variant where he is shown without his wig. All of these Zombieland Pops are perfect for any dedicated fans of the film and they will be the perfect travel companions during the apocalypse.

It is strange that there is no Little Rock in this wave but there could be likeness right issues. Maybe we will see her and some Zombieland zombies come out in a wave two. Or they are just saving her as a convention exclusive which is not unheard of. The Zombie Bill Murray Chase isn't that great of a Chase out there but it's nice that they gave him one. If they threw on a ghostbusters suit or a non zombie version of Bill for the Chase then that would be a different story. I wouldn't be surprised if we get another wave featuring new poses, outfits, zombies, and characters in the future. All of these Zombieland Funko Pop figures are set to release in August 2020. Pre-orders for Bill Murray, Columbus, Tallahassee, and Wichita are already live and can be found here. Zombieland Bill Murray will most likely have a 1:6 Chase ratio so may the odds be ever in your favor. Stay tuned for more Funkoween reveals as they come out like Edward Scissorhands and The Craft.