Cyberpunk 2077 Funko Pops Are Officially Revealed

From the upcoming CD Projekt Red video game, Cyberpunk 2077, new collectibles are headed our way. We first saw a glimpse of these at the London Toy Fair. Funko has officially released glams of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 wave. This is a relief to see this wave made it to production as a lot of upcoming series have been postponed due to the pandemic. There will be 6 Funko Pops headed our way with one being exclusive. Coming up first is not one but two of the Keanu Reeves character, Johnny Silverhand. The first one will be posed with one knee down in a crouching position and the other one is wearing his sunglasses with a gun in hand. Next, we are getting a new character we don't know too much about with Takemura. The customizable main characters from Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting their Funko Pop debut as well. Both V Male and Female figures will be coming sporting basic designs. I think it would be interesting to see customizable Funko Pops in the future though. This would allow every collector to have their own personal Pop in their collection. The last Cyberpunk 2077 Funko Pop is a GameStop Exclusive of the V Male. This figure will be glow in the dark and GameStop is the perfect place to get this figure.

This first wave of Cyberpunk 2077 is a perfect way to start off this franchise. I would expect more Johnny Silverhand Funko Pops will be headed our way due to his massive popularity. The GameStop exclusive V Male is a nice touch as well and even though the only difference is yellow eyes it's a nice figure. Each of the common CyberPunk 2077 Funko Pop Vinyls is already live and can be found located here. The GameStop Exclusive is already up for preorder as well and you can find him located games. Once the game finally hits consoles I would imagine more Funko Waves will be on their way.