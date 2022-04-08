Funko Reveals New and Exclusive Jurassic Park Pop Movie Moments

Jurassic World: Dominion is just a couple of months away, and I am beyond excited for the final film in this trilogy. Not only do we get a conclusion of the Chris Pratt arc, but we are getting a blast from the past with the original cast from Jurassic Park. While I'm sure we have a month or so until Dominion collectibles drop, thankfully, Funko is here to soothe the drought. Two new Target Exclusive Pops are heading our way from the original film with some special Pop Movie Moments. The Pop Movie Moments line is fantastic, and it gives more Funko-designed statues in the hands of collectors capturing moments in time. Jurassic Park has a lot of iconic moments, and two are popified this time as well as other themes goodies.

"Coming soon: Pop! Moments: Jurassic Park (Target Exclusives). Pre-order these all-new Pop! and Loungefly items for your collection today!"

As you can see the Ellie Sattler Triceratops moment comes to life, showing off the first encounter with a dinosaur from the film. The sick dinosaur has sidetracked the tour, and her knowledge in plants could save this dino life. Things then get a little more exciting as we enter the final of Jurassic Park with Lex and Tim. We enter the kitchen as the Velociraptors are getting hungry and the hunt continues as Tim hides from not one but two raptors. This Funko Pop Movie Moment is excellent, and they really capture this scene perfectly. Jurassic Park fans will have a blast adding these two Pop Movie Moments to your collection. Target will also be received an exclusive Jurassic Park bag, Pop Pins, and shot glasses to show your love for this iconic film. Pre-orders are already live and can be found right here for $29.99.