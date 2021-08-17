Funko Reveals New The Office Pop and Mini Moments Are on the Way

Funko is back at it again with a new slew of Pop Vinyls from the hit comedy show The Office. We have already seen so many Pops arrive from this show, but Funko keeps capturing hilarious moments in Pop form with new and amazing Pops. This wave of figure include the debut of The Office character Erin as seen in the later episodes of the series. The wave will consist of 7 Pops with 6 common releases and 1 exclusive heading exclusively to the Funko Shop. The Funko fun does not end there as The Office is also getting a special wave of Mini-Moment Diorama Playsets similar to the one the released for Seinfeld. Each moment brings a part of Dunder Mifflin to life with a chance at a Mini figure chase variant with each diorama. The whole reveals will consist of:

The Office Pop Vinyls Newest Wave:

Dwight with Pumpkinhead

Pam with Teapot and Note

Oscar with Scarecrow Doll

Kevin as Dunder Mifflin SuperheroErin with Happy Box & Champagne

Michael Standing with Crutches

Micheal Scott Dunder Mifflin Day 1 with Fanny Pack (Funko Shop Exclusive)

The Office Funko Mini-Moments Diorama Playset

Micheal Scott with Dunder Mifflin Disguise Chase

Pam Beesly with Suited Chase

Dwight Shrute with Dunder Mifflin Disguise Chase

Jim Halpert with Dunder Mifflin Disguise Chase

Darryl Philbin with Basketball Outfit

Unlike the Seinfeld Funko Mini-Moments, it does not look like these ones connect with each other. I think fans would have loved to build their very own The Office replica diorama for their collection. Will some additional pieces, Funko could correct this, and with so many characters in The Office, it would not be hard to keep these releasing for a while. Each of the Pops Vinyls and Moments is set to release in October 2021, and the moments are the same price as Pop Vinyls making these another great inexpensive collectible that fans can find here.