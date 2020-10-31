Funko Officially Announces Batman Animated Black Light Pops

Earlier this week, Funko released some new additions to their Marvel Black Light series of Pops. We all knew a day would come when the black light trend would move on pass Marvel and that day is today. Funko has officially revealed the first set of DC Comics Black Light Pop vinyls. These will all be based on the widely popular cartoon Batman: The Animated Series. There will be three Pops in total from the show and they will all be set as Hot Topic exclusives. Batman, Joker, and Harley Quinn are all ready for some night life with these designs. They will feature the same black light box designs as the Marvel series. Each will be the same as their original counterpart but will be getting that new edgier color scheme.

With the popularity of the Marvel Black Light Funko Pops growing it only makes sense to extend the series. It is interesting that they choose the Batman: The Animated Series instead of DC Comics designs. These Hot Topics exclusives can be found here and are going in and out of pre-sales. These Funko Pops will also be able to be found in-store shortly so stay tuned to local stores. I'm sure this will not be the end of the DC Comics Black Light Funko Pops are we could even see some outside of the animated series. Only time will tell what Funko has up their sleeves but after the release of the black light Carnage, we have high hopes for the DC Comics line. I would love to see an animated Mr. Freeze or a Cyborg Batman Pop next as they are great designs and those black light colors will really POP!

"Coming Soon to Hot Topic stores: Funko Pop! Heroes: DC — Blacklight (Hot Topic Exclusives).