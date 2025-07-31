Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Seymour "Sci-Fi" Fine Comes to Hasbro

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are coming

Article Summary Sci-Fi joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series, debuting as figure #177 with updated modern accessories.

The 6-inch Sci-Fi figure includes a signature laser rifle, removable helmet, visor, and energy effects.

Pre-orders for Seymour “Sci-Fi” Fine are live for $24.99, releasing January 2026 from Hasbro Pulse.

Featuring classic green uniform and advanced gear, Sci-Fi is ready for action against Cobra forces.

G.I. Joe's Sci-Fi, real name Seymour P. Fine, is the team's laser trooper—known for his pinpoint accuracy, steady hands, and love for high-tech weaponry. He first debuted in the 1986 wave of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, both as an action figure and in the animated G.I. Joe cartoon series. Sci‑Fi is now returning to action as Hasbro adds him to their newest wave of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures alongside Grim Viper, Wet‑Suit, and Mainframe. Sci-Fi is bringing futuristic firepower to the battlefield with an array of energy-based weapons.

Suited up in his green padded uniform with silver armor, this Joe comes with a removable helmet with swappable visors. He also features a back power source plate that attaches to his signature XH86 LLOM Beam LASER Rifle. AN energy effect is also included, helping him bring the future of warfare right to the frontlines against Cobra. Pre-orders for G.I. Joe Classified Series Seymour "Sci-Fi" Fine are already live for $24.99, and he is set to arrive in January 2026.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #177 – Seymour "Sci-Fi" Fine

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. This Seymour "Sci-Fi" Fine figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including his signature XH86 LLOM Beam LASER Rifle with power source backpack and hose attachment, swapable faceplate and visor fasten to the removable helmet, and two blast effects which can connect."

"When Sci-Fi braces his weapon and sights in on a target, he becomes a rock—no discernible movement of any kind. Birds perch on top of his helmet. He transcends mere stillness to another plane of immobility. You don't even see the trigger finger move. It's like he wills that beam of light to stab the darkness…"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!