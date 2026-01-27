Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: changeables, McDonald's

McDonald's Changeables Are Coming Back To A Happy Meal Near You

Get ready for a blast from the past as a new and iconic McDonald’s Happy Meal Toy is back as they unveil the return of the Changeables

Article Summary McDonald’s Changeables Happy Meal toys are returning for a limited time starting January 27.

First launched in 1987, Changeables are toys that transform McDonald’s menu items into robots and dinosaurs.

Sixteen new Changeables figures feature classic favorites with playful robot and dinosaur transformations.

Both kids and nostalgic adults can collect Changeables with every Happy Meal at participating McDonald’s locations.

McDonald's Changeables were first introduced in 1987, primarily in the United States. They were a line of transforming toys based on McDonald's menu items—think hamburgers, fries, shakes, and apple pies—that could be twisted, folded, or rearranged into little robots, dinosaurs, or other animals. For example, a Big Mac could become a robot, a Fry Box could become a dinosaur, and a Hot Apple Pie could become a beetle. Changeables were extremely popular among kids, as they arrived alongside late 80s trends like Transformers and Gobots. To this day, McDonald's Happy Meal toys have remained a cultural icon, and now they are back!

"We're bringing back the iconic Changeables Happy Meal – inviting a new generation of fans to discover the nostalgic experience that made it a fan-favorite. Starting Jan. 27, the beloved toys that first stole fans' hearts in the late 80s and early 90s will return to restaurants for a limited time, giving kids and grownups alike the chance to get one of 16 Changeables that transform into classic McDonald's icons."

That is right, McDonald's is ready to bring all eyes back on fast food toys with not one but 16 Changables that can be obtained. Each of these is based on iconic McDonald's food items or brand elements that can still transform into robots, dinosaurs, and hybrids. Some of the characters announced include playful names like Teef Rex (a Happy Meal box that becomes a dinosaur), FR‑13S (fries to robot), Drinkobius‑999 (a soda machine that becomes a robot), and many more. Fast food toys have always been a staple of toy collecting, so it is nice to see this series making a comeback. Kids and adults can obtain a Changables figure starting January 27 at your Local McDonald's with each Happy Meal purchase. Happy collecting!

