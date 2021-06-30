G.I. Joe Roadblock Gets His Own One:12 Figure From Mezco Toyz

Cobra is in trouble now as Mezco has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe One:12 Collective figure. Roadblock is here to save the day with high amounts of articulation, detail, and his own arsenal of weapons. This figure marks the second in the series with Destro already up to no good, and it'll be up to Roadblock to stop him. Kicking things off his swappable arts, This G.I. Joe will come with three different head sculpts featuring angry, teeth-gritting, and heroic emotions. As for weapons, Roadblock will have plenty to take down Cobra with his machine gun, light machine gun, handgun, knife, and 6 hand grenades.

The American hero will also get a helmet, ammo backpack, and gun effects to really bring the battle to your G.I. Joe collection. Roadblock is priced at $95 and is set as a Mezco Exclusive, so he will only be offered through their site, which is located here. This Joe is expected to take the fight to Cobra between May – July 2022, so be sure to get your before it is too late. Be on the lookout for more Joes in the future, and make sure you snag up Destro to finish off the One:12 set (so far). Yo Joe!!

"Enter Roadblock, the heavy machine gunner and latest addition to the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Roadblock is battle-ready, outfitted in a tank top, cargo pants with thigh holsters, combat kneecaps, and combat boots. Switch up his look with the included tactical vest with knife sheath or chest harness. Roadblock features three head portraits – a triumphant grin, a teeth-gritting scowl, and an angry glare.

The master marksman totes an impressive artillery, complete with a modified machine' gun with detachable tripod that can be stored in his wearable ammo pack, modified light machine gun, multiple hand grenades, and more. One of the most amiable members of the Joe Team, Roadblock doubles as a Staff Sergeant and a gourmet chef. The heavy weapons specialist can endure the recoil of a machine gun and tur'n your K-rations into a feast. Roadblock and his comrades defend the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ROADBLOCK FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L & R) Two (2) pairs of gun supporting hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Tank top

Chest harness with duty belt

Tactical vest

Thigh holsters

Combat kneecaps

Combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) helmet

One (1) ammo backpack with tripod storage

One (1) modified machine gun

One (1) modified light machine gun

One (1) modified handgun

One (1) tactical knife

Three (3) gun blast FX

Six (6) hand grenades

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective G.I. Joe: Roadblock figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.