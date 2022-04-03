Gabb Wireless Helps Bring Style and Safety to a Galaxy Near You

As a parent, your child's safety only grows the older they get and want to get out and explore the world. The world can be a dangerous place, so it's a good thing that safety and security measures have only increased over the years. Gabb Wireless is one of those companies that is helping ease parents' minds and helping bridge the gap in communication and safety between their kids. It was not long ago when we covered the announcement of Gabb Watch, and their new Star Wars watch bands which featured iconic characters and can be found here. After the announcement, we were given their Gabb Watch to check out and showcase, and this high-tech piece is exactly what many parents will want.

The Gabb Watch is dedicated to elementary-aged kids as well as kids who have an understanding of how technology works. The watch is loaded with features and the ability to provide GPS Tracking, preset contacts, and easy-to-use texting presets. The parent controls it via an app for your phone allowing for all the settings to be set. The Gabb Watch is very easy to use and pretty stylish compared to other pricey smartwatches like the Apple Watch. The interface uses touch technology and includes an easy way for parents to communicate with their kids. Kids can reply in three ways, starting with preset text replies like I am home, I love you, just got home, and much more. Emojis and voice memos can also be used, and only parents can contact the kid via preset settings, allowing for even more safety.

We are showing you the Gabb Watch with the Star Wars: The Mandalorian watch band, and it is adorable. More customization options are included, with adults and kids able to see what is offered to style your watch right here. This will give kids more of a personal approach to the watch and hide the fact that it's all about safety for them. Besides communication, the watch includes sweat resistance, added emergency contacts, customizable safe zones, and even a lock mode for school hours. I was truly impressed with these watches, and my kids loved seeing Grogu on their wrists when we were out and about. While the safety features are great for parents, there is plenty to please your kid as well; like including a step counter, digital pet, and earning coins for good habits. All of these were a major plus in getting the kids to actually want to keep on wearing it disguising its true meaning to ease any parent's mind.

The Gabb Watch comes in at $149.99, but it is definitely worth getting your hands on one. A child's safety does not have a price, and all the features included in this smartwatch make it worth every penny. With customized options, GPS tracking, and so much more, parents and kids can feel good about owning a Gabb Watch and it all starts by checking them out for yourself here. From the first day of starting school to their first mall trip with friends, this is the device that anyone can get full use out of. A phone plan for the Gabb Watch is needed for them to make calls, but another small price for safety and Gabb plans include coverage on a Nationwide 4G LTE network. Under the Gabb Plan of your choice, the watch receives unlimited talk and text, allowing for a smooth ride while wearing the watch. Check out everything Gabb Wireless has to offer and find out which of their impressive safety tech best suits your lifestyle here.