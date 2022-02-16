Gabb Wireless Embraces the Force with New Star Wars Bands

The world of Star Wars is coming to Gabb Wireless as they announce new collectible Star Wars bands are coming to their Gabb Watch. The Gabb Watch is an introductory step of safe tech for kids that is perfect for their growing age. Set for the elementary school, Gabb Wireless, in partnership with MobyFox, helps to keep kids safe and provides reliable connections at all times. These Star Wars bands will now add some of your kids favorite characters to their Gabb Watch with four styles to pick from Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Star Wars logo, and Grogu. With a reliable GPS, calling pre-set text message capabilities, custom contact list, and SOS emergency contact, the Force will always be with your kids. The Gabb Watch comes in at $149.99 and each new Star Wars band comes in at $29.99, and all of them and more from Gabs Wireless can be found here. Stay tuned for more reveals from Gabs Wireless, as well as a unclose look ash the Gabb Watch, to see if it is perfect for your youngling.

"Kids will be able to live out their galactic dreams with four unique bands inspired by classic characters – Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Galactic, and Grogu – and the iconic Star Wars logo. Each of these Star Wars bands comes with five to six included downloadable watch faces corresponding to each character, so kids can customize their Gabb Watch to reflect their own personality and interests."

"The Gabb Watch is the middle step in Gabb Wireless's "tech-in-steps" approach. This framework is exemplified through Gabb's product lineup that allows parents to introduce kid-safe tech at the right time and with the appropriate functionality for their age. The Gabb Watch generally appeals to elementary school age kids and provides reliable connection at all times."

Affordably priced at $149.99, the Gabb Watch includes the following essential safety features:

Calling, voice messaging and pre-set text messaging capabilities

Reliable GPS and tracking functionality

Custom contact list – no outside calls or texts from numbers not added to the Watch

SOS/emergency contact

Customizable safe zones