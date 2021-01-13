Gargoyles Is Back With New Q-Figs From Quantum Mechanix

Things continue to get animated as Quantum Mechanix unveils the new special Q-Fig statues. We are staying into the realm of a 1990s cartoon as QMx unveils new statues for the hit animated series Gargoyles. Goliath and Demona are ready for action with these new, beautifully detailed Q-Figs. Quantum Mechanix captured the characters very well in these miniature 5-inch statues that fans will not want to miss out on for their collection. We can only imagine that Goliath and Demona are only the beginning with other iconic characters from the Gargoyles series in the works for the future. Both characters are posed in some very dynamic and amazing positions showing off the pure might and beauty of these two Gargoyles. Goliath is the mightier of the two, and his ferocious pose will intimidate any other Q-Fig in your growing Disney collection.

Gargoyles is an amazing animated series that had a great cast of characters in a very fun, entertaining story. It is nice that Quantum Mechanix is giving some of these amazing characters a new time to shine. These figures might only stand 5 inches tall, but they are packed with high-quality detail, great amounts of color, and some dynamic poses that will make any fans smile. Goliath and Demona Gargoyles Q-Fig Statues will be priced at $19.99 each. They are expected to release Spring 2021 along with other Disney Q-Fig statues, including Darkwing Duck and The Rocketeer. Pre-order information is not known just yet, but fans will be able to find them located here and can join the waitlist. Stay tuned for more Disney Q-Figs as they are released throughout the week to enhance your growing Disney collection.

"Goliath, leader of the last (he thinks) clan of living gargoyles, has awakened after a 1000 year sleep to find himself in the modern world and atop a New York City skyscraper. Standing nearly seven feet tall, the imposing gargoyle sits perched on his parapet, ready to defend his clan and adopted city. Will this stone guardian come to life once he takes his place in your collection? Only time will tell. Inspired by the classic Disney animated television series Gargoyles, the Goliath Q-Fig is as commanding as the fierce warrior himself. From his massive wingspan to his bestial tail, Goliath has been faithfully sculpted to capture his rage, power and boldness. No other collectible will bring the world of Gargoyles to life like the Goliath Q-Fig – your collection has a new protector, and your shelves will become his castle above the clouds.

"Consumed by her hatred of humanity, Demona is one of the most dangerous gargoyles in existence. The former mate and second-in-command of Goliath, she has spent the last 1000 years alone and thirsting for vengeance against the humans who betrayed them. Though Demona transforms into a human during the daylight, her stunning gargoyle form is a sight to behold – fearsome, beautiful and perfect for your Q-Fig collection. Inspired by the classic Disney animated television series Gargoyles, the Demona Q-Fig presents the She-Demon as she prepares to leap from her perch and strike with razor sharp claws and a vicious prehensile tail.. A worthy adversary of the Manhattan Clan, Demona is presented here with a shock of red hair and the pale blue skin of her true form. She is every bit Goliath's equal, and our Demona Q-Fig perfectly captures the fury and menace of this legendary creature.