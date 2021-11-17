Gargoyles Ultimate Thailog Pre-Orders Arrive from NECA

NECA is back with another piece for their impressive and unique Gargoyles Ultimate 7" figure line. We have already seen quite a few members arrive with Goliath, Demona, Brooklyn, and Bronx, but with so many heroes, we need some villains. Thailrog is here to fix that with NECA's new Gargoyles release with this genetically evil "clone" from the DNA of Goliath. This *' tall figure has a massive wingspan of 16" and is loaded with detail, articulation, and accessories. These accessories will include a briefcase with removable money, flare gun, flare gun effect, and three swappable hand pieces. Bundled all together in window packaging with an opening flap, this Gargoyles Thailrog figure will be a must-own collectible for this hit figure line. Priced at $37.99, Thailrog is set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. This marks the second figure in the line to arrive so be sure to stay tuned for plenty more on the way.

"Gargoyles Ultimate Thailog 7-Inch Scale Action Figure: "One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled…" The time of the Gargoyles has come again! Arguably the best gothic cartoon of the 1990s, Gargoyles followed an ancient clan of gargoyles transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle is relocated. Thailog was created with genetic material stolen from clan leader Goliath — as a result he is just as strong and intelligent, but utterly evil thanks to Xanatos' subliminal indoctrination."

"The Thailog action figure measures 8-inches with a wingspan of 16-inches! The figure features full articulation, including on wings and tail, and comes with plenty of accessories: briefcase with removable money, flare gun, flare shooting effect, and 3x interchangeable hands. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap. Goliath figure sold separately"

