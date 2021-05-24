General Mills Monster Cereals Are Back For Funko Funkoween

You can not talk about Halloween and not think about the return of everyone's favorite General Mills Monster Cereals in the fall. Funko sure does live their Ad Icons and today's Funkoween event showcased some brand new collectibles heading our way. Unlike the usual releases, there were three different Funko brands getting the General Mill Monster Cereals treatment. Kicking things off first is three new Funko Soda Vinyl figures that are all limited to 5,000 pieces! Unlike most Soda releases, these monsters will not have a Chase Variant (as far as I know) and will be an extremely limited release like Rocketeer. I can expect these Soda Vinyls will also be released on the Funko Soda at a later Halloween drop later this year. The three Vinyls will be:

Count Chocula (Metallic) – 5,000 Piece

Boo-Berry (Glow in the Dark) – 5,000 Piece

Fruit Brute (Flocked) – 5,000 Piece

Funko's spooky reveals continue as the General Mill Monster Cereals are getting some brand new Pop vinyl figures! Unlike past releases, we are not getting the actual monsters themselves but Funko's newest Ad Icon design with the product itself. That's right, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry cereals boxes are alive and ready to join your Pop collection. Retro cereal box designs are recreated with added arms and legs to bring these Halloween cereals to life like never before. These are not the greatest Pops in the world, but the General Mills Monster Cereals reveals don't end there as the monster debut Funko's newest product, Pop Watch! New adorable Pop designs are not wearable right on your wrist with these spooky and tasty watches perfect for collectors old and new. All three General Mill Monster Cereals are getting the Pop Watch treatment with their arms being used as the dials.

The General Mills Monster Cereals has its own following, and all of these figures will be great for any collector. The new Pop Watches are extremely cool, and I can expect we will see plenty more of these in the future, but you better believe I will be rocking a Franken Berry or Boo-Berry watch in the future. No pre-order information has been released just yet, but fans can check out both Funkoween hot spots for all the latest pre-orders here on Hot Topic and here with Entertainment Earth when they do go live. What Monster Cereal is your favorite?