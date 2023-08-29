Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Monsters cereal

General Mills Monsters Cereals Gets Remix Song and New Spooky Merch

Start your morning off right this Fall with some spooky new flavors from General Mills with their Monsters Cereal brand

Some new spooky surprises are on the way from General Mills as the season of Monsters Cereal is upon us. Start your breakfast off right with your favorite delicious monsters with Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and the newest addition Carmella Creeper. This new monster kicked off summer, and she will easily be a welcome monster for your mornings this Fall. Carmella Creeper has been busy this summer, and General Mills has announced she has cooked up a new Monster Mash Remix song. The classic Monster Mash has been updated with a new EDM rex that will have zombies rising from their grave! Fans can even wear some Monsters Cereal love this Fall as General Mills is dropping some new spooky merch on Friday, October 13, right here. DJ Carmella is rocking out with hats, band shirts, stickers, and more that will have ghouls, ghosts, and monsters rocking out just in time for Halloween. The new Remix and some of the new monster merch can be seen below, and be sure to try out the new Carmella Creeper cereal in stores now!

Add Some Monster Mash to Your Playlist and Wardrobe

"Monsters Cereals featuring Halloween's hottest haunters are back on shelves this summer and are now joined by the new Carmella Creeper. The fan-favorite lineup first came together to release "The Monster Mash" song in 2021 in celebration of the crew's 50th anniversary, and it was a hit. Now, DJ Carmella is dropping what's sure to be the hottest song of spooky season: "Monster Mash Remix." Carmella has remixed the chart-topping single with an edgy, EDM sound for a new generation of Monsters Cereal fans."

"We saw so much fan love for 'The Monster Mash' two years ago, and even more excitement for our newest Monster, Carmella Creeper, when we introduced her to the world earlier this summer. What better way to celebrate the season this year than to tap into Carmella's talent to put her own spin on the song and create new deathly beats for the perfect TikTok-worthy remix," said Mindy Murray, Director, Brand Experience, Morning Foods at General Mills."

"The remix isn't the only thing the Monsters are dropping. For the scariest of superfans, exclusive, limited-edition merch will go on sale on monsterscereal.com on the spookiest day of the year, Friday, Oct. 13. Fans can get decked out in Monsters gear from head to toe just in time for Halloween, including:

Two band tees – one featuring Halloween's hottest haunters and the other featuring DJ Carmella

Trucker Hat and a Monsters stickers bundle that celebrates the fresh new Monster Mash Remix

Two tote bags perfect for collecting all your Halloween trick-or-treating goodies

"Keep an eye out for this year's full Monsters Cereal line-up on shelves, including Carmella Creeper, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Monster Mash Remix Cereal – a fresh take on the 50th anniversary mash-up featuring all six Monsters flavors in one box. Monsters Cereals are available now at retailers nationwide starting at $3.99."

