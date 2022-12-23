Gentle Giant Ltd. Debuts New and Holiday Star Wars Jawa Statues

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away, as Gentle Giant is back with some new Star Wars statues. We are traveling back to the outer rim as we are revisiting the first season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Coming to us from the second episode, it is time to take on the Mudhorn and acquire its egg to get some gear back. Gentle Giant Ltd. has not revealed one but two new Off-World Jawa statues coming in at 6" tall. These hungry little guys are showing off the hard-earned Mudhorn Egg and LED red eyes. Two versions of getting releases with a standard and 2022 Holiday Edition. The big difference between the two is the egg is wrapped up on the Holiday version, is that it's limited to only 500 pieces, and is a Premier Guide exclusive. The standard is limited to 3,000 pieces, and both Star Wars Jawa statues are set for a May release. Pre-orders are already live online with Gentle Giant Ltd. with the Jawa here and Holiday Version here.



It is a Jawa Holiday with Gentle Giant Ltd. New Releases

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! He has defeated the Mudhorn! One of Din Djarin's business partners on the planet of Arvala-7, this Jawa is celebrating the capture of a Mudhorn egg, considered a delicacy by its people. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale resin mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is based on his appearance in The Mandalorian Season 1. Plus, it features light-up eyes! Limited to only 3000 pieces, it includes a numbered certificate of authenticity and comes in a full-color box."



"A Gentle Giant LTD release! He has defeated the Mudhorn! One of Din Djarin's business partners on the planet of Arvala-7, this Jawa is celebrating the capture of a Mudhorn egg, considered a delicacy by its people. In this special holiday edition, the Mudhorn egg is wrapped in a ribbon, a present from Din Djarin to the Jawas. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale resin mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is based on his appearance in The Mandalorian Season 1. Plus, it features light-up eyes! Limited to only 500 pieces, it includes a numbered certificate of authenticity and comes in a full-color box."