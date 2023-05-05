Get Large and In-Charge with the Up-Scaled LEGO Minifigure Set Build your very own LEGO Minifigure with a brand new set that features a standard and new 10” figure that hides some secrets

LEGO is very creative this time around as they debut their latest construction set. Spotted outside of the LEGO Campus in Billund, this little minifigure is now getting quite the upgrade. The Up-Scaled LEGO MInifigure set comes in at 654 pieces and allows master builders to build their very own minifigure that stands 10.5" tall. This little guy will feature normal function with a movable head, arms, legs, and even hands. However, the fun really begins on the inside, as one of the secret features is that his hat opens only to reveal a standard-sized LEGO Minifigureeon on the inside. Controlling his Up-Scaled Minifigure, this guy is ready to take the world by storm with a very intricate and unique set. We have seen up-scaled minifigure before from sets like Harry Potter, but this version has a very special concept by featuring his little version on the inside. The Up-Scaled LEGO Minifigure is set for a June 1, 2023 release, and pre-orders will arrive on June 1, 2023, for $49.99 right here.

LEGO Gets Large with 10" Minifigure Set

"Enchant any LEGO® enthusiast aged 10 and up with this buildable Up-Scaled LEGO Minifigure (40649). This posable minifigure looks just like the one found in front of the LEGO Campus in Billund and has a movable head, arms, legs and hands. It also features an opening hat that hides a standard-size minifigure inside to inspire role-play fun. This up-scaled buildable figure will look great in any home or office and makes a meaningful gift for any fan of LEGO building or minifigures."