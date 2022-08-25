Green Arrow Take His Shot with New Injustice 2 Figure from McFarlane

The hit DC Comics fighting video game Injustice 2 is back as McFarlane Toys unveils their newest Page Punchers line. A new set of DC Multiverse figures are on the way, along with an exclusive Injustice 2 comic book with each. We have already seen Batman, but it looks like Green Arrow is back with a new head sculpt. I love the Injustice game, and there is a nice set of characters to choose from. I know these figures are based around the story in the comic book but re-releasing a Green Arrow is silly. I mean, we already have this exact version of Oliver Queen but with no hat. This would have been a perfect time to give us a Black Canary figure, and her design in that game is fantastic. Plus, it would have other collectors pick up the previous Green Arrow to show the two together. Hopefully, Supergirl is part of this wave, but in the meantime, pre-orders for Ollie are live right here at $24.99 with a September 2022 release.

"It's been a hard-traveled road for the Emerald Archer, as this Earth's Oliver Queen gave his life in the fight against the Regime. Now as an alternative Earth's Ollie steps in to honor that sacrifice, he will join his wife Black Canary in Batman's crusade to set things right. This 7-inch scale figure was designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."



7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectible art cards with DC Comics artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back