Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: adventure time, cartoon network, RSVLTS

Get Mathematical with RSVLTS First-Ever Adventure Time Collection

Step into the Land of Ooo with RSVLTS as they debut a brand new button-down collection for Adventure Time that’s shmowzow

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils an Adventure Time button-down collection with Kunuflex shirts.

Vibrant designs feature beloved characters and iconic series moments.

The range includes sizes XS to 4XL, available on RSVLTS website and app.

Each shirt brings the spirit of Ooo to life, complete with Easter Eggs.

Get ready to embark on a mathematical adventure with the latest button-down collection from RSVLTS, inspired by the whimsical world of Adventure Time! Whether you're a fan of Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, or any of the colorful characters that inhabit the Land of Ooo, this collection has something for every adventurer out there. Featuring vibrant designs and clever references to iconic moments from the beloved Cartoon Network series, each Kunuflex button-down shirt is a wearable work of art that comes right from the Candy Kingdom. Adventure Time fans will be able to travel to Finn and Jake's treehouse, ice skate in the Ice Kingdom, listen to the tunes of a hip vampire, say hello to the many inhabitants of Ooo, and even join LSPs wolf pack. Each of these shirts captures the spirit of Adventure Time in every stitch that dedicated adventurers will surely not want to miss.

Get ready to explore the Land of Ooo in style with the Adventure Time button-down collection from RSVLTS in an incredible way. RSVLTS really went all out with these designs, and they are packed with Easter Eggs and references from their adventures over the years. From fun with Marceline to highlights on Hot Dog Princess, adventure awaits fans with this impressive collection that can be seen below with images and descriptions right from RSVLTS. The whole collection is already live right on the RSVLTS site and their app, with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. So grab your sword, put on RSVLTS new BMO dad cap, and head out because you know what time it is?!

Come Along With Me

"Let Jake, Finn, and Lady Rainicorn protect the Candy Kingdom from Goo Monsters, who needs the stress? We'd rather throw on this lightweight KUNUFLEX button down and pretend we're playing Card Wars with BMO™ in the Tree Fort."

Be More (Adventure Time Dad Cap)

"Can your video game console make toast? Can your camera ride a skateboard? Can your computer eat scrambled eggs? And they say we live in the high-tech age, pfff."

Join LSPs Wolf Pack with RSVLTS

"You'll be looking lumpin' awesome in this stylish roper featuring your favorite purple princess. Just be sure to throw a few bottles of wolf repellent in those dual chest pockets, 'cause there's sure to be drama when Tony™ gets back. Should we tell him about Jessica?"

Adventure Time – All Hail the Ice King

"You'll be chillin' like a misunderstood villain in this KUNUFLEX button down that's cool enough to kidnap the heart of any princess."

The Vampire Queen

"Turn your axe bass up to 11 and rock out like a vampire queen in this wild KUNUFLEX button down featuring the one and only Marceline."

RSVLTS Showcases – Who's Who of Ooo

Candy People. Buff babies. Shapeshifting dogs. King Worms. Banana Guards. Grass ogres.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!