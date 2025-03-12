Posted in: Collectibles, Movies, Pop Culture | Tagged: disney, snow white

Snow White Gets Fairest Flavors and Collectibles Popcorn Buckets

A new live-action version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is on the way along with some new delightful popcorn collectibles

As movie theaters prepare for the highly anticipated debut of Disney's 2025 live-action Snow White, excitement is building not only for the film itself but also for the exclusive collectibles and themed offerings that will accompany its release. Fans can look forward to a magical experience both on and off the screen, with theaters offering a new range of Snow White-inspired popcorn buckets, cups, and merchandise. In addition to the collectibles, theaters are also rolling out special themed foods, including enchanted treats that tie into the film's whimsical world. Snow White is arriving in theaters on March 20, 2025, and pre-sale tickets are already live. Here is everything you need to know about where and what you can get for this live-action remake.

Cinemark

Cinemark is kicking things off with a bang and a nice assortment of cups and buckets to have you enjoy your fairy tale adventure. A nice set of tubs and tins are featured with fun Evil Queen artwork or Snow White's signature colors. They are also selling a Mirror Bucket to show you who is the fairest moviegoer of all, along with an Apple Tumbler, Diamond Cup, or a sweet Cape Blanket. If that wasn't enough, take a taste with some of The Fairest New ICEE Flavors with Cinemark Exclusive Enhanced Cherry and Royal Raspberry flavors. Offered in theaters now and through the online Cinemark shop.

AMC Theaters

AMC is having moviegoers enter the mines with the seven dwarfs for their popcorn release. Four connectable Mine Carts will be offered, featuring red, blue, purple, and yellow gemstones inside. Disney fans will be able to wash it down with one of five collectible cups, all featuring Snow White and the Evil Queen with themed toppers on each. Heigh-Ho!

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse does have an exclusive popcorn bucket this time around, along with some fun movie-inspired tasty treats. To start things off, they are offering an exclusive Once Upon A Pin Set and then an Apple Basket Lunchbox with matching thermos. They also have an all-red Hooded Blanket to help keep you warm as you watch this story unfold in live-action. As for some tasty treats, they will have a Snow White themed menu with a Princess Pesto Pizza, a Gemstone Salad, a Red Apple Punch, or an Apple Shake Pie. Just watch out if it is offered by the Evil Queen.

Regal Movies

Regal ends off our Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Popcorn coverage with a few of their own tasty treats. For collectibles, they will have the exclusive Heartbox Popcorn Container, along with an Evil Queen Tin and a themed cup with a dome lid. If you need some magical food, then look no further, as Regal has quite the spread. They will be offering Golden Caramel Popcorn, Enchanted Apple Potstickers with a Caramel Sauce, and the Queen's Potion, which is a devilish apple lemonade. Fans who watch it in 4X at Regal can even get a Snow White squishy apple, which surely will not be poisonous. Be sure to snag one up while you can.

