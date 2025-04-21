Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman's Fortress of Solitude Arrives with New Super Powers Playset

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new collection for the film

Features include Kryptonian crystals, a movable chair, and a central console from the 2025 film.

Available for pre-order at $39.99, the playset arrives in June 2025 with vintage packaging.

Compatible with DC Super Powers line figures, fueling nostalgia for Superman enthusiasts.

The Fortress of Solitude is Superman's iconic hideaway and is usually located in the Arctic. Its origins date all the way back to the Golden Age of DC Comics, and it continued to stay a major part of his legacy in the Silver Age. The Fortress serves as a private retreat where Superman can get a taste of Krypton, store alien technology, and even communicate with his Kryptonian heritage, especially his father, Jor-El. Over the decades, the Fortress has taken many forms, and now it is returning for the new DC Studios film Superman, directed by James Gunn. Collectors can now bring home a part of this new Fortress of Solitude as they debut their new playset for the DC Super Powers line.

Inspired by the 2025 film, this new playset features plenty of crystals, a movable chair, and a central console. This set will work with both old and new versions of the DC Super Powers line and will feature return inspired packaging. Other DC Super Powers figures are realizing alongside the Fortress like Superman and apparently his Fortress Robots will be coming in the future. Pre-orders are already live online for $39.99 and Superman's home is set to arrive in June 2025.

DC Super Powers – Fortress of Solitude (Superman Movie) Playset

"DC Super Powers Playset – Fortress of Solitude! A collectible masterpiece celebrating Superman's iconic refuge. Includes Kryptonian terminals, crystals, chair, central console and kryptonian backdrop – all inspired by retro styling unique to the DC Super Powers line. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love."

Based on the location's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Playset is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging.

Compatible playsets to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Super Powers Figures and Vehicles. Super Powers figure sold separately.

