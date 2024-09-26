Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: beetlejuice, McFarlane Toys

Get Ready for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with McFarlane Movie Maniacs

McFarlane Toys is ready to hire a bio-exorcist as they debut their latest set of Movie Maniacs statues featuring the one and only Beetlejuice

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts new Movie Maniacs Beetlejuice statue, capturing the iconic character in a maroon suit.

Standing at 6" tall, the statue includes a backdrop, display base, art card, and a secret bonus item.

Pre-orders for the limited edition Beetlejuice figure are live for $24.99, with a December 2024 release.

Beetlejuice sequel stars Michael Keaton, with new adventures awaiting the chaotic bio-exorcist.

Beetlejuice is back as the juice is loose once again for a brand new adventure as Tm Burton gives this bio-exorcist a new sequel. This log awaits film brings back Michael Keaton once again as this chaotic ghost who is a little more than anyone can handle. To capture all the fun that has been unleashed in theaters, McFarlane Toys is bringing Beetlejuice to their Movie Maniacs line. Standing at 6" tall, Betelgeuse is depicted faithfully right from the sequel in a new maroon suit and wacky look that fans have loved for years. The Movie Maniac release will also come with a backdrop, display base, a collectible card, and a secret bonus item, which could be anything from a poster to a pin, stickers, patches, or more. Most of these Movie Maniac statues are limited editions with a number run, but no info has been released on the production size. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store and most online retailers for $24.99 with a December 2024 release.

McFarlane Movie Maniacs (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figure based on the theatrical film BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (2024)

Accessories include printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card and a secret bonus item

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures

