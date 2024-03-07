Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, dune, vitruvian H.A.C.K.S

Get Your Dune On with the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. Desert Wanderer Figures

Boss Fight Studio is stepping into the desert with their new Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. Desert Wanderer figure that will fill your Dune needs

Everyone has Dune fever once again as the newest blockbuster hits the big screen once again. Whether you're searching for a way to ride sandworms, acquiring the Spice to own the galaxy, or just trying to build a new space fantasy, then you're in the right place. Boss Fight Studio is getting into the Dune spirit with their newest set of impressive Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. action figures. Get ready to brace for the sand with their newest releases, as the Desert Wanderer figure is here and ready for action. Building off the lore from the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S franchises, the Desert Wanderer comes in at 4″ tall and is loaded with accessories. This included three swappable heads, swappable sleeves, a backpack, a pitchfork, staff, a scythe, and two daggers.

Each Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. figure is packed with detail, beautifully sculpted, and gets its own card back. Boss Fight Studio continues to do an incredible job expanding its popular Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line, and while these are not official Dune figures, are are perfect for building your own inspired one. Collectors do not have to wait to get their hands on the Deserts Wanderer, as these figures are already in hand and ready to ship for $27.99. Your desert fantasy awaits, and these might pair nicely with that slick, slightly seductive Sandworm Popcorn Bucket.

Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. Desert Wanderer

"Barbarian Refugee – Even the most inhospitable places have their inhabitants, for generations, humanity has adapted to the harshest conditions imaginable. With the world in turmoil and danger around every corner, small groups of the dispossessed have gathered together under the banner of the Barbarian tribe in an attempt to seek refuge and mutual aid. First came the Stormvaktere Barbarians forced southwards by the raising of a dragon in their region. Now the survivors of an unnatural cataclysm from the arid lands of Madir have fled to the borders of Accord in the hope of securing a new home."

