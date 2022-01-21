GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals

GI Joe was chosen to kick off the 2022 Fan First Friday reveals streams, and with good reason. The Classified line is on fire and getting easier to find in stores as well. And they started this livestream with some news. Going forward, the team will be showing digital renders first, and then closer to when the figures go up for preorder, will be showing the physical figure due to the supply chain issues they and most other companies are struggling with. That is mine by me, which means we get to see the team more often. They brought a bunch of reveals as well, so let's get into them Gi Joe fans.

First GI Joe Reveals For 2022

As we all know, O-ring figures are back, and the next pair of two packs were revealed. First, a Cobra Commander and Duke two-pack. The other is a troop builder pack for Cobra Troopers, with an officer and a trooper. I love that the army builders come together and not with a big name, which they promised they would never do.

Next, we got our first look at the new GI Joe Classified line retro figures. They didn't confirm it, but these are heavily rumored to be on vintage-style cardbacks. All the figures are in their classic 80's deco, as the first four will be Baroness, Lady Jaye, Destro, and Gung Ho. Rumor is these may also be Walmart exclusives.

Finally, they revealed four new regular Classified releases. The most exciting are Xamot and Tomax, as the brothers look fantastic. They nailed those. Next, Stalker joins the GI Joe team, and Lenny teased that he would come with his classic accessories. That's also a new trooper body. Finally, the final reveal is the heavily rumored Cobra Viper three-pack.

All of these GI Joe reveals will be up for preorder at a later date.