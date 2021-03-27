GI Joe Graded Straight Arm Snake Eyes Figure On Auction At Heritage

GI Joe: A Real American Hero MOC figures have gone through the roof on the aftermarket these last few months, fueled by a resurrection of the brand that we haven't seen Hasbro attempt in over a decade. New films are on the horizon, the long-requested 6-inch Classified line has been a huge success, and they are licensing out the characters for all sorts of different products as of late. The 80's Real American Heroes figures are still near and dear to collectors' hearts, though, and Snake Eyes is the most desirable of those. On auction over at Heritage Auctions right now is a MOC Snake Eyes, graded 85+. This is a gorgeous figure and currently sitting at an amazing $1,735 and nowhere to go but up with a few days left to bid. Check out the GI Joe favorite below.

A GJ Joe Collectors Dream

"GI Joe Snake-Eyes Straight Arm Series 1 – 11 Back Action Figure (Hasbro, 1982) AFA 85+ NM+. No copy has been graded higher to date, and this is the very first version of Snake-Eyes, with the "straight arms" (i.e., they bent at the elbow but did not swivel side-to-side). The figure grades a high AFA 85+ NM+, with the sub-grades C: 85, B: 85, F: 90. AFA's census report shows that as of this writing, no copy has been graded higher. One of the most popular characters from the animated show to the feature films."

That this is a straight arm figure makes it even rarer and very sought after. I personally don't get graded figures, but they do look cool in those cases. If this is something you are into, you can head here to place a bid. While there, check out all of the other auctions taking bids over the next few days, including more figures and some of the best comics you will ever see.