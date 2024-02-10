Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Icons

Go Medieval with LEGO's New Knights Medieval Town Square Icons Set

LEGO is reimagining the fan-favorite 2009 Medieval Market Village playset with some new upgrades for your Knights Collection

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Knights Medieval Town Square set, a nostalgic nod to the 2009 Village.

Reimagined Felsa village includes a farmhouse, cheese factory, and the Broken Axes Inn.

The 3,304-piece set boasts eight minifigures and various medieval buildings and functions.

Available March 4, 2024, at $229.99, preview it now on the LEGO Store online for collectors.

Get ready to travel back in time with LEGO as they take fans back to the Medieval Era with Knights, Dragons, and Castles. A brand new LEGO Icons set is on the way that gives builders a history lesson as they reimagine the popular 2009 Medieval Market Village play set with the village of Felsa. New stories await within this Medieval Town Square, which features an old farmhouse, a humble cheese factory, the rough and rowdy Broken Axes Inn, a watchtower for protection, and the local shieldsmith's workshop for all your gear. This set comes in at a nice 3,3304 pieces and will measure 10" tall, 14" wide, and will come with eight minifigures and some animal friends.

Whether you need to rest your feet after your quest, settle down for the quiet life, or are hunting for some wanted men, then look no further. The LEGO Knights collection has been a 5popular series for decades, and the Medieval Town Square is exactly what new and old fans need. Be sure to pair this set with the Lion Knight Castle for even more Medieval fun. The LEGO Medieval Town Square is priced at a mighty $229.99, it is set for a March 4, 2024 release, and fans can see the set right on the LEGO Store now.

LEGO Knights Medieval Town Square Set

"Discover a place for relaxation with the LEGO® Icons Medieval Town Square (10332) model building set for adults. A great gift for history-lovers, this premium-quality set reimagines the cherished 2009 Medieval Market Village playset with the village of Felsa, home to new stories and quaint buildings from a bygone era, including the old farmhouse, cheese factory, Broken Axes Inn, shieldsmith's workshop and the watchtower."

Medieval village building set for adults – The LEGO® Icons Medieval Town Square reimagines the 2009 Medieval Market Village set with the village of Felsa, home to new stories and age-old buildings

What's in the box? – Everything you need to build the old farmhouse, cheese factory, Broken Axes Inn, shieldsmith's workshop, watchtower and an array of objects and accessories, plus 8 minifigures

Features and functions – This LEGO® Icons set is packed with fun details, including a crane in the carpentry workshop and a secret compartment in the guest room of the Broken Axes Inn

Creative building set – Choose different display configurations and stage fun storylines with the crook, carpenter, tax collector, tapestry weaver, shieldsmith and tower guard minifigure characters

