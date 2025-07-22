Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, sdcc

God Emperor Doctor Doom Arrives at SDCC with Mondo Exclusive

Mondo prepares for San Diego Comic Con by revealing new exclusives for the event like a new Doctor Doom Soft Vinyl Figure

Article Summary Doctor Doom becomes God Emperor in Marvel's Secret Wars (2015), ruling Battleworld with unmatched power.

Mondo unveils a limited God Emperor Doom soft vinyl figure exclusive to San Diego Comic Con 2025.

The figure features Doom's white costume, flowing cape, and gruesome Thanos skull accessory.

Only 250 units available for $185—pre-orders open July 24, shipping in February 2026 from Mondo Shop.

In Marvel Comics Secret Wars (2015), Doctor Doom is elevated to near-divine status after the collapse of the multiverse. Doom steals the power of the omnipotent cosmic beings known as the Beyonders to become God Emperor Doom. He uses his newfound power to create Battleworld, a patchwork planet made from fragments of destroyed realities. As God Emperor, Doom rules this new world as a tyrant masked as a savior, with reality-warping powers and enforcing his order with an iron fist.

From the destruction of the Fantastic Four and Doctor Strange being his squire to killing Thanos with just one blow, this version of Doom is all-powerful. Mondo is now capturing this power with a brand new San Diego Comic Con 2025 collectible figure. Limited to only 250 pieces, this Doom God Emperor Variant features Victor in his sleek white outfit with flowing plastic cape. He will come with a small but efficient amount of accessories with a swappable hand, a gun, and the skull & spine of Thanos! Witness and collect the power of the Marvel Comics god for $185, and he is set to arrive for pre-order on July 24 at 12 PM EST on the Mondo Shop with a February 2026 release.

Doctor Doom Soft Vinyl Figure – Doom God Emperor Variant

" Say goodbye to the multiverse and bow before the omnipotent God Emperor Doom! Our Doctor Doom Soft Vinyl Figure – God Emperor Doom Variant rules Battleworld with a titanium fist, debones Eternals and blasts lesser beings into oblivion!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Tommy Hodges

Sculpt – Tommy Hodges

Paint – Hilary Arce

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Lord Bobasaurus

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Doctor Doom Figure

Thanos Skull

A Blaster That Can Be Holstered

Swappable Right Hands

Swappable Trigger Hand

