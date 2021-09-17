Godzilla King of the Monsters Debuts with Mighty 18" Mezco Toyz Figure

The King of the Monsters has arrived as Mezco Toyz unleashes their massive 18" tall Godzilla that will take any collection to a new level. This powerful monster is back with a colossal figure that will feature 10 points of articulation and a great amount of detail. Mezco Toyz really loaded out this figure, too, as he will also have an articulated jaw and a poseable yet durable tail. Godzilla will also showcase lights with a light-up dorsal fin and mouth that will only enhance the power of this figure. The king will also feature sounds from the film with movie accurate roars that can be activated by buttons on the beast making your collection fear him.

Godzilla is a ferocious kaiju, and Mezco Toyz is really giving fans an incredible collectible that shows off all the right functions. Lights, sounds, articulation, detail, and his massive size alone will have this be a must have figure for any Godzilla fans collection for both old and new fans. The Ultimate Godzilla from Mezco Toyz is not cheap collectible either as it is priced at a gigantic $450.00 price tag. He is set to destroy the city and your collection between August – October 2022, and pre-orders are live right here as well as a variety of other retailers.

"Godzilla, King of the Monsters, is here to rule over your collection! Immense in detail and size, Ultimate Godzilla measures a gargantuan 3 feet from teeth to tail! He features 10 points of articulation including a hinged jaw, and a tail with an internal skeleton armature that is durable yet highly posable. This colossal kaiju features lights and sound, activated via buttons discreetly hidden on his back. Depress these buttons to activate Godzilla's light-up function and/or to hear his monstrous roar! The Ultimate Godzilla figure comes packaged in a collector-friendly box, fit for a King and perfect for display."