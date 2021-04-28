Prime 1 Studio Reveals New Beastly Kong Bust From Godzilla vs Kong

Prime 1 Studio has announced a new bust from the newest Monsterverse film, Godzilla vs Kong, as the mighty King Kong has arrived. Standing 26" tall, the Kong comes to life right before fans' eyes with synthetic fur and sculpts straight out of the movie. Just like the previously announced Godzilla bust, Kong is placed on top of a pedestal design after Skull Island and Hollow Earth, as seen in Godzilla vs Kong. The inner Kong is shown on his throne with his newly acquired battle axe. This realistic statue is no joke, and neither is the price with a $3,499 price tag with it also being limited to only 500 pieces. This Godzilla vs Kong Bust is set to release between July 2022 – July 2023, so fans have time to save up, and they can pre-order one here. Be on the lookout for the mighty King Kong Battle Axe statue also coming soon from Prime 1 Studio.

"Godzilla vs Kong – Kong Bust – Prime 1 Studio is incredibly proud to present the next salvo in the epic war between Titans: KONG from Godzilla vs Kong! With our 26-inch-tall Kong Bust, we have proportionately scaled Kong down to the size of a human person, but his striking features and raw, savage power remain FULL-SIZED!"

"Our sculptors at Prime 1 Studio have fastidiously crafted a replica bust to bring pride to any collection. Every wrinkle and pore in his battle-worn face has been carefully sculpted to show his decades of combat with the horrid creatures of Skull Island. We have painstakingly recreated Kong's scarred chest, menacing teeth and threatening expression. We have equipped Kong with specially manufactured glass eyes to reflect the complex personality and decades of experience they contain within! And most of all, to preserve the realistic nature of his thick coat, our craftsmen have meticulously hand-punched each of his hair strands, one by one, into his silicone and polystone understructure! This fantastic bust can only be described as a labor of love."

"From the front, Kong's bust sits above an Iwi Village fortification on a Skull Island-themed base, his home for decades. From the back, another Kong sits victoriously on his Hollow Earth throne, surrounded by naturally painted stalactites, stalagmites, and the ruins of this long extinct kingdom. Intricately painted and clutching his main primary defense against Godzilla's Atomic Breath, Kong surveys his future home with his ancient Battle Axe. And, for a brief moment, all is right with the world. Then, all hell breaks loose with a deafening challenge from his Alpha rival!"