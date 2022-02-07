Doc Ock is Back with New Hot Toys Spider-Man: No Way Home Figure

Spider-Man 2.1 is easily still one of my favorite Marvel films, and now I can actually call it Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Live-action Doc Ock was incredible to see, and Alfred Molina brings the iconic villain to life, and no one will be able to top it. After watching No Way Home I knew the collectibles would be fantastic for it, and we have finally hit the point where "spoiler" collectibles are dropping for some of the film key moments. Hot Toys is already knocking it out of the park with their impressive 1/6 scale figure with multiple Spidey costumes and a Green Goblin with the glider. A new villain enters the MCU as Hot Toys reveals that Doc Ock is making his way as their newest No Way Home release!

This figure is extraordinary, and two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, with a deluxe coming with extra Nano-tech arms. Doc Ock will come with fabric clothes, bendable tentacles, wearable sunglasses, and a tentacle spear to really step it up a notch. The nostalgia alone on this character is worth every penny, and it is crazy to see this classic early 2000s Spider-Man villains make a comeback in 2021. Pre-orders are live for the No Way Home Doc Ock right here for $330 or $360, depending on which version you choose. He is set to release alongside Green Goblin between April – June 2023, and be on the lookout for more reveals in the future.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – Doc Ock Deluxe Version 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – One of the most highly-anticipated returning villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home is none other than the iconic Doctor Octopus, a.k.a. Doc Ock, played by renowned actor Alfred Molina in the early Spider-Man movies. Threatens to destroy the city with his generator, Doc Ock has now crossed universes through the interdimensional pathway to attack Spider-Man with his mechanical tentacles.

Receives great popularity after Spider-Man: No Way Home release, today Hot Toys will officially introduce your favorite villain – Doc Ock and his nano-tech enhanced tentacles as 1/6th scale collectible figure (Deluxe Version) from the Spider-Man collection. Masterfully crafted based on Doc Ock's appearance in the movie portrayed by Alfred Molina, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness; perfectly tailored outfit highlighting authentic details on his belt and coat; bendable tentacles extended from his back with articulated claws, capturing his signature weapons and its mechanical design down to the smallest attention; a pair of goggles, a tentacle spear, and dynamic figure stand.

The Deluxe Version will exclusively include four additional nano tech tentacles interchangeable with the original ones to recreate the big fight scene between Peter Parker and Doc Ock in this universe. Prepare to encounter this tentacled foe and start your Spider-Man collection today!"