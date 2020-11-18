Splatoon 2 MC Pearl and DJ Marina Drop the Beat with Good Smile

Good Smile Company is bringing the hot Nintendo exclusive video game Splatoon 2: Off The Hook to life with a special figma 2-Pack. The music is about to get loud as MC Pearl and DJ Marina are cracking up the noise of your collection. The rockstars are packed with class and high amounts of detail that will easily pull in fans of the series. MC Pearl will include a variety of swappable hands, secondary faceplates, and interchangeable eyes. She will also get a chair and a microphone to show off her spunky attitude. Marina will come with the same set of interchangeable pieces but will also get a DJ booth that will allow her to drop the beat.

Splatoon 2: Off the Hook, fans will not want to miss out on these musical gals. The special Splatoon 2-Pack sigma Set from Good Smile Company is priced at $146.99. They are both set to rock the house in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will stay up until January 13, 2021, so make sure you get yours before they bring down the house.

Don't get cooked, stay off the hook! From the popular video game "Splatoon 2" comes figma action figures of the cute and sassy MC "Pearl" and the dazzling DJ genius "Marina" of the pop-idol duo "Off the Hook"!

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes from the game.

Pearl and Marina each come with both a standard expression and a more excited smiling expression.

Three sets of eye parts for the standard faces to display their eyes looking a different direction are included.

The chair and turntable often seen on Inkopolis News are included as optional parts!

A microphone for Pearl is included as well.

Articulated figma stands are included to display the figma in a variety of poses.

Sculptor : Max Factory (Masu, Taizou). Specifications: Painted ABS&PVC non-scale articulated figures with stand included. Pearl: Approximately 90mm (3.54 inches) in height. Marina: Approximately 100mm (3.94 inches) in height.