Thomas & Friends Comes To Good Smile With Adorable Nendoroid

The legendary blue steam engine Thomas the Train is coming to the world of collectibles once again. This time, Good Smile Company announced that they would be releasing the beloved Thomas & Friends character in Nendoroid form. The company did not hold back either, as Thomas will include three face plates showing off surprised, angry, and happy expressions. The Thomas & Friends fun does not end there as the Troublesome Truck will be included as an accessory and can attach to Thomas. This is one collectible that Thomas & Friends fans will not want to miss out on as it will add a new level of adorableness to any collection.

The adventures of Thomas the Train Engine continue in 2021 with this amazing collectible. Good Smile Company loaded this figure with remarkable detail and just the right amount of accessories and customization to make it something special. Fans young and old will not want to miss out on this sweet Nendoroid treat that will be a great piece for any Thomas & Friends collector. Thomas is set to release in August 2021, and while pre-orders are not live, fans will be able to find him here. Make sure you check out some of the other awesome Nendoroid figures also coming soon from Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts, Demon Slayer, and much much more!







"Thomas is joining the Nendoroid series! – From the globally popular television series "Thomas & Friends" comes a Nendoroid of the blue steam engine that always does his best, Thomas! He comes with three face plates including a smiling expression, surprised expression and angry expression. Enjoy swapping out his different face plates to recreate all kinds of scenes. Additionally, a Troublesome Truck to display Thomas with is included as well! Be sure to preorder Thomas for your collection!"