Good Smile Company Nendoroid Reveals from WonHobby 2020

Over the weekend, Good Smile Company showed off some upcoming figures in their Nendoroid line. Their unique figure line has covered many bases from anime, Disney, video games, movies, and cartoons. All of these franchises and more were showcased over the weekend during the 2020 WonHobby Gallery. We picked out some of our favorites from the reveals shown off by Good Smile Company that we are excited for with:

A Nendoroid of Crash Bandicoot is in the works! Stay tuned for more info!

Good Smile Company: Wreck it Ralph – Nendoroid Vanellope (Painted Prototype)

Good Smile Company: Lilo & Stitch – Nendoroid Stitch (Painted Prototype)

Good Smile Company: Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nendoroid Marnie (Prototype)

Good Smile Company: DOOM Eternal – Nendoroid Doom Slayer (Prototype)

These are all mostly prototypes, so we don't get to see what the final products look like just yet. Both Disney figures are painted protos, so we can expect to at least see something similar to each deco. It does look like Doom Slayer will come with a sword, and Pokémon trainer will be coming with her companion as well as a Pokeball accessory. Only time will tell what Good Smile has also included with each, and we are looking forward to each one.

Good Smile Company has not revealed any specifics on release date or price just yet. Fans can find all of the currently listed Nendoroid figures here, which include some new releases like Naruto, Kingdom Hearts, and Frozen. With painted prototypes of Stitch and Vanellope, I can expect we will see them before most of them, and we can wait to see what will be included with each. Every Nendoroid figure is packed with accessories, and Good Smile Company knows exactly what to add. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for when these and more collectibles from Good Smile go live for purchase.