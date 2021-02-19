Yu-Gi-Oh Yami Yugi Pop Up Parade Statue Arrives at Good Smile

Good Smile Company recently showed off some new upcoming statues for the hit anime and card game Yu-Gi-Oh. One of those statues has finally arrived as Yami Yugi is here to play with the heart of the cards. Yugi stands roughly 7 inches tall and captures the character beautifully from the animated series. He is shown with his unique and brightly colored hair and with the Millennium Puzzle around his neck. Max Factory also included a Yu-Gi-Oh card in his hand, adding that perfect card playing effect. The clothes are sculpted nicely, and this statue will be a great collectible for any fans growing Yu-Gi-Oh collection.

This Yu-Gi-Oh statue is part of Good Smile Company's Pop Up Parade statue series, and it is packed in incredible detail for an amazing price. The Yami Yugi Statue will be priced at only $37.99 and is set to release in August 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found here; they will stay open until March 17th, so make sure you get your orders in before you forget. Be on the lookout for other Yu-Gi-Oh statues that will be coming soon, like the rival Seto Kaiba and one of the monsters Dark Magician Girl.

"The cards will decide how the fight ends! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Yami Yugi! Be sure to add him to your collection!"