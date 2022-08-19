Goofy Joins Donald Duck and the Gang At Good Smile Company

The world of Disney continues to come to Good Smile Company as another iconic character has arrived. It looks like the one and only Goofy is joining Donald Duck and the gang with Good Smile's Nendoroid line. This marks the fourth Mickey Mouse ally to join the line, with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Donald Duck already revealed. Oddly enough, Mickey Mouse himself has yet to come to the line, we have seen a Sorcerer Mickey, but that is a different version of the iconic Disney character. Goofy is a figure I have been looking forward to seeing as Nendoroid and Good Smile delivered!

Goofy is ready to join your Disney collection with an impressive amount of detail and loaded with character. Swappable hands, eyes, and mouth parts will be included, along with a displayable music note. Goofy's hat will be able to be removed, and I know it is not much, but I absolutely love that it does. Good Smile has teased that Disney' Max will also be heading our way along for fans to capture some father and son action on their shelves. The Nendoroid Goofy is priced at $80.99, and he is set to release in May 2023. Pre-orders are live right here and they will stay open until September 28, 2022, so get yours while you can.

"Goofy is joining the Nendoroid series! The long-beloved Disney character Goofy is joining the Nendoroid series! The Nendoroid comes with three types of interchangeable eye parts and two different muzzle parts. A musical note that can be displayed with the use of a support arm is included as an optional part. Goofy's hat is also removable. Be sure to display Goofy with Nendoroid Max (sold separately) coming soon to create scenes of Goofy and his son together!"