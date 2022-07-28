Good Smile Debuts Attack on Titan Nendoroid Colossal Titan Renewal Set

It looks like the hit anime series Attack on Titan is coming to Good Smile Company with a brand new collectible. A Nendoroid of the Colossal Giant has arrived as Good Smile showcased the massive beast that overcame the wall protecting humanity. This is an event that Attack on Titan fans knows quite fondly, and now they get to bring it how with this sweet miniaturized Colossal Titan Renewal Set. Two face plates will be included with a Nendoroid chibi face as well as a realistic Titan sculpt. Two other mini Titans are also included to show his deadly head, as well as a snack to contain the monster.

There are a couple of other accessories for the Attack on Titan Colossal Titan Renewal Set as well, allowing collectors to display a whole diorama scene. Alongside the Titans, tiny buildings, people, and the massive wall are featured, recreating the day that humanity will never forget. Attack on Titan fans is getting. Very fun and unique collectible here, and pre-orders are already live right there for only $44.99. The Colossal Titan Set is expected to release in March 2023, and pre-orders can be found right here and they will stay open until September 7, 2022.

"Nendoroid Colossal Titan Renewal Set "That day, humanity remembered… the terror of being ruled by them." From the anime series "Attack on Titan", the Nendoroid of the Colossal Giant that overcame the wall protecting humanity is back! The Nendoroid comes with two face plates including a realistic face that resembles its face from the series as well as a chibi face designed for the Nendoroid!"

"The Titan that ate Carla and a 15-meter class titan are included as miniature Titans to help bring out the tense atmosphere from the series. Miniature humans and even a broken wall are as well! Enjoy displaying the titan and human miniatures to captured the world of Attack on Titan in Nendoroid form!"