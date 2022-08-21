Good Smile Debuts New Nendoroid with LittleBigPlanet's Sackboy

LittleBigPlanet was revolutionary on the PlayStation 3 when I dropped it as an exclusive all the way back in 2008. I loved playing this game, and it really blew up with its unique levels and insane customization features. I remember spending nights just exploring these custom levels and just being blown away at what gamers created. The LittleBigPlanet series succeeded past just one game as it has received two sequels as well as a variety of spin-off games. From Karting to running, Sony covered it all, including its newest game Sackboy: A Big Adventure which dropped in 2020. Sackboy's adventures are far from over as Good Smile Company has announced their newest PlayStation Nendoroid figure with LittleBigPlanet.

This marks the fifth PlayStation exclusive figure to arrive at Good Smile Company. Sackboy will now join God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Bloodborne, and Astro's Playroom as the newest adorable Nendoroid figure. Customization is still included with this figure with three different face plates featuring smiling, sad, and celebration expressions. Some LittleBigPlanet accessories are also included with bunny ears, mustache sticker, hat, scarf, and sunglasses stickers. The knitted detail is a huge plus, and Good Smile Company is giving Little Big Planet fans a truly faithful collectible here. Sackboy is priced at $53.99, set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"From "LittleBigPlanet" comes a Nendoroid of Sackboy! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a playful smiling face and a sad face. Optional parts include sunglass stickers, mustache stickers, rabbit ears, a hat and a scarf. Be sure to add him to your collection! *3 sets of stickers will be included for each design."