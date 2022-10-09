Good Smile Teases Adorable Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nendoroid's

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been around since the 1980s, so they have plenty of collectibles to go around. There are constantly new figures coming out for these turtles, so to really stand out, you need something truly incredible. Well, Good Smile Company is doing just that as they have announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to their popular Nendoroid line! We are returning to their classic animated roots as all four turtles are coming to the line with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Good Smile only revealed a single teaser, but they did dish out some of the details that will feature with each figure. All four turtles will come with swappable face and mouth parts allowing for smiling, standard, and fighting expressions.

On top of that, Good Smile Company reveal the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nendoroid will come with their signature weapons. Display bases are also included as well as two slices of pizza and some swappable hands to showcase some true Turtle Power. The figures look amazing; they are exploding with color, feature just the right accessories, and will be fun to pose in action. The clacks TMNT cartoon design was perfect for the Nendoroid line, and the adorable Lil turtles will be fun in any Sewer Lair. I do not think we will see a bundled set, but each will release solo, and no price or release date has been revealed. Product pages are up on Good Smile Company right here, so stay tuned for more information as it is come out. Cowabunga Dudes!

TMNT Turtle Power Arrives at Good Smile Company

"From the beloved franchise "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comes a Nendoroid of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo! They come with interchangeable face and mouth parts, so you can mix and match between normal, smiling, and fighting expressions. From their bandana down to his knee pads, each Turtle has been rendered in radical detail in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include their signature weapons, as well as two slices of pizza, and hand parts including a thumbs-up gesture to recreate scenes that kick major shell! Be sure to add all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to your collection! Coming Soon!"