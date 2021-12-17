Green Goblin Creates Chaos with New EAA Figure from Beast Kingdom

Not only is the Green Goblin back for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he is getting a new figure from Beast Kingdom. Coming out of their Egg Attack Action line, the Marvel Comics version of the iconic Spider-Man villain is back and up to no good. The 6 inch tall figure captures Norman in full goblin mode and will include not one, but two head sculpts. Beast Kingdom did include a nice set of Green Goblin accessories with his goblin glider, missile launching effects, and his classic pumpkin bombs. Spider-Man fans will have a blast with this baddie, and he is priced at $99.99 and set to release in December 2022. Pre-orders for the Marvel Comics Green Goblin EAA figure from Beast Kingdom are live and located right here. Be sure to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters this weekend to catch up on all your Goblin needs.

"An infamous villain in the Marvel comics lore, and also featured in the original Spider-Man trilogy and also in the latest 'No Way Home' movie, Green Goblin is manic, fierce and an unstoppable force! Beast Kingdom's 6-inch EAA figure brings to life the green menace in a highly articulable, stylized figure for collectors to enjoy. The Green Goblin injects laughter and a crazed persona into a scary looking costume that strikes fear into his enemies! The EAA-139 action accurately recreates this with a fun yet demonic looking figure. Included are two replaceable head sculpts to show off, and a host of accessories including jet glider, missile launching effects, and three unique, signature pumpkin bombs. Using real cloth for the clothing and the shoulder bag, collectors will enjoy an accurate representation of Marvel's famous villain."

"Make sure this set accompanies the EAA Spider-Man collection by ordering yours from an official Beast Kingdom today!"

EAA design, Green Goblin articulable figure

Two (2) replaceable face sculpts (Regular, laughing)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Open, fist, gripping)

Accessories: Three (3) types of pumpkin bombs, jet glider, missile launching effects

Real cloth for clothing and bag

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements ： Approx. 16.5cm height

Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)