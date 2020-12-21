NECA's 12 Days Of Downloads: Gremlins Checklist!

Every year, NECA gives collectors a wonderful gift: 12 Days of Downloads, when they provide us with figure line checklists so you can see what exactly is in a line, what you might be missing, and just all-around badass poster art for your desktop or however you choose to use it. I still hold out hope that one-year, NECA will do actual posters of these that you can buy; I would love to hang some of these in my collecting room. Or maybe pack them in with a final wave of figures that year or something I don't know. Anyway, here is today's look at their super impressive Gremlins line of figures!

Gremlins Is NECA's Most Underrated Line

I must admit: once I got the Ultimate Gremlin, I was pretty content that I had all I needed from this line. But with each release that comes out, I realize how dumb that is. These figures are some of the best that NECA has ever made, and that extends to the Santa Stripe that is in Targets right now (review coming later this week). Gremlins figures were never high on my want list, but now I actually look forward to when these get revealed. And the winter figures and now Santa Stripe are amazing additions to my family's holiday decorations, we look forward to having them sing at us and gnaw on gingerbread cookies on the shelf now.

I am hoping that NECA will have some figures and support for the upcoming animated show, but they can keep making these figures forever. I don't even care if they appeared in the films of posters or anything, I just want them to get creative with it and maybe even make their own version of the Gremlins like they were able to with their excellent Predator figure this year.