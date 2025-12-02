Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, lego, marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Ravager Groot LEGO Set Unveiled

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs is on the way, like the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Set

Buildable Baby Groot stands 10” tall and features full articulation, including eyebrows for expressive poses.

Set includes iconic detonator accessory from the film’s explosive climax for added movie-accurate detail.

Ravager Groot LEGO set launches January 1, 2026 for $59.99, perfect for collectors and Marvel enthusiasts.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ravager Suit Groot is showcased during his time aboard Yondu's ship. Baby Groot stole the show in Vol. 2, adding comedic relief and adorable fun throughout the film. Baby Groot gets dressed in a tiny red Ravager uniform that mirrors the outlaw crew's aesthetic, showcasing his new bond with the Guardians and Yondu's faction. Despite his size and innocence, Groot plays a crucial part in the film's climax, bravely planting the bomb that ultimately destroys Ego's core. Despite Baby Groot no longer existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can now build their very own with LEGO's latest set.

Ravager Jumpsuit Groot comes in at 604 pieces and is fully articulating, standing at 10" tall. Groot will have articulated shoulders, hips, neck, feet, arms, fingers, and eyebrows allowing for extra expressions. In addition to the buildable figure, LEGO has included the infamous detonator, featuring two buttons and two movable levers from the end of the film. Guardians of the Galaxy fans can bring home and build their own Groot on January 1, 2026, for $59.99.

LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Ravager Jumpsuit Groot

"Bring the captivating Baby Groot to life with Ravager Jumpsuit Groot (76341), a fully jointed figure for dynamic display and role-play action. Boys, girls and kids ages 10 years old and up can use the LEGO® ǀ Marvel building toy to relive their favorite Marvel movie scenes and explore endless adventures of their own."

"This collectible LEGO ǀ Marvel merchandise features Groot wearing the Ravager suit he has in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The buildable figure comes with a detonator featuring 2 buttons and 2 movable levers, referencing an iconic scene in the movie. The character is highly posable, with fully articulated shoulders, arms, fingers, hips, feet and neck, plus adjustable eyebrows for varied facial expressions. Building set contains 604 pieces."

