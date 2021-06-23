Gunslinger Spawn Gets Exclusive Target Release From McFarlane Toys

Spawn's Universe #1 finally hits local comic book stores today, giving fans more hellish tales to behold. Todd McFarlane has had his own Spawn Universe for quite some time but has nerve really be explored until now, and fans can not wait to die in. There are so many characters that fans are excited to see one again, and McFarlane Toys is making it even better by bringing them to life in action figure form. We have already seen Redeemer and Raven Spawn, but now it's time for some Gunslinger Spawn action. Al Simmons great grandpa is back and ready to blast his way out of any situation with this ultra articulated and highly detailed figure.

The Gunslinger Spawn stands roughly 7" tall and will come with a pistol, rifle, rifle holster, and a dimply base. He is nicely sculpted and will make an excellent addition to any Spawn collection out there. This McFarlane Toys figure is set to release exclusively at Target stores this August, and pre-orders are going in and out of stock here. Do not pay scalper prices and wait for this figure to hit stores because who knows how many will be getting released. Be on the lookout for more McFarlane Toys Spaw figures, and be sure to pick up Spawn's Universe #1 today!

"Spawn Deluxe 7″ Figure – Gunslinger (Target Exclusive) – Jeremy Winslow, a landowner in the town of Bane was pursued by the wealthy businessman of the town Ed Kemper, who wished to take Jeremy's land. After not being able to get the land by traditional means, Ed Kemper slaughtered Jeremy's family and framed Jeremy for their murders. Jeremy was hanged for the crime without a trial, but Mammon, demon of wealth and greed and one of the seven princes of hell, came to him when he was close to death and promised him the power to enact his revenge on Ed Kemper. Jeremy agreed and was transformed into a Hellspawn and killed everyone in town except for one individual asked by Mamon to spare. This individual would be the ancestor of Al Simmons. When Jeremy's job was complete he descended to hell."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Gunslinger Spawn includes a rifle, pistol, rifle holster, and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging