Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – The Clown Prince of Crime

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Article Summary Celebrate Halloween with the new 2,953-piece LEGO Arkham Asylum set, packed with DC villain mayhem.

Spotlight on the Joker, Arkham Asylum’s most infamous inmate and Batman’s longtime nemesis.

Explore the Joker’s iconic origins, chaotic nature, and notorious acts throughout DC Comics history.

LEGO’s Arkham Asylum set marks a major addition, expanding beyond Marvel dioramas for DC fans.

It is Halloween, and that means it is time to watch out for all the things that go bump in the night. As we praise the arrival of Hallow's Eve, we are building a new and spooky set from LEGO as we celebrate the villains of DC Comics. That is right, we are ready to build Arkham Asylum and all the evil that lurks inside with this unique 2,953-piece set. Kicking things off first is none other than the Joker, one of the most iconic and enduring villains inside DC Comics, and the archenemy of Batman. Joker made his debut in Batman #1 (1940) and was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson. The Clown Prince of Crime is a psychopathic criminal mastermind who is known for his clown-like appearance, dark humor, and chaotic nature, and is a great way to start this set.

Joker's origins are intentionally ambiguous, but one popular version portrays him as a failed comedian who falls into a vat of chemicals, emerging with chalk-white skin, green hair, and a permanent red grin. The Joker embodies chaos and anarchy and is one of Arkham Asylum's most infamous inmates. We are starting this set with this infamous clown alongside an Arkham Guard as we create his inmate transport vehicle. However, it looks like Joker has a trick or two up his sleeve as he plans his long-awaited breakout. Unlike many villains driven by money or revenge, the Joker is fueled to spread chaos or even challenge Batman's ethical limits.

Over the decades, he has committed some of the most shocking acts in comic history, including paralyzing Barbara Gordon in DC Comics' The Killing Joke. He even murdered Jason Todd, the second Robin (by fan vote) in A Death in the Family, one that would rock fans to their core. Across comics, films, and games, the Joker has been portrayed as both a mad clown and a symbol of pure evil, making him a timeless figure of madness and tragedy. As for this set, we have seen numerous Marvel Comics diorama sets from LEGO over the past few years, so it was a real treat to see LEGO tackle something as infamous as DC Comics Arkham Asylum. The Joker has now officially been released, and we will be breaking ground on the Asylum next, with plenty of new inmates getting releases. Stay tuned and Happy Halloween!

