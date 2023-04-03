Boba Fett Takes His Rancor For A Ride with Iron Studios 1/10 Iron Studios is back with an incredible and new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including Boba Fett taking a ride on his Rancor

It is shocking to see that plenty of Star Wars fans were not impressed with The Book of Boba Fett. For a character that had only 7 minutes of screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy, they did a remarkable job fleshing out the the infamous bounty hunter. While new space traveling bounty driven adventure would be nice, it would not show any growth to the character. From embracing a Tusken Raider tribe, taking over the mantel of Jabba the Hutt, and even riding a freaking Ranor, Boba Fett has had quite a journey. Iron Studios captures some of his crazy tales with a brand new 1:20 Art Scale statue.

Coming in at 15" tall, Iron Studios capture the final episodes of The Book of Boba Fett with the Rancor scene. This dynamic duo is taking on massive droids and an army of Pikes, to save Tatooine from war. Star Wars fans are getting a jam packed statue here with plenty of detail on Boba and the Rancor, a dynamic base, and so much more. Collectors will not want to miss out on owning this beauty, and pre-orders are live. Boba can be bought for a whopping $750, he is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Take a Ride on the Wild Side with The Book of Boba Fett

"In the rustic and dangerous desert planet of Tatooine, on a battlefield in the populated city of Mos Espa controlled by the criminal Hutt Cartel, the old bounty hunter and crime lord, now a Daimyo, a local ruler maintained through the allegiance and tribute of vassals, rides the back of a giant and fearsome bipedal beast, that balances the fight in favor of its master, and under his control, destroys a lethal enemy combat droid."

"With the wreckage at his feet, the monster holds one of the metallic legs of the machine in his huge left hand and raises with his right hand a soldier of the Pyke Syndicate, which are rivals of his tutor in the underworld. An epic combat set represented in the statue "Boba Fett & Rancor – The Book of Boba Fett – Demi Art Scale 1/20" by Iron Studios, inspired by Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor of The Book of Boba Fett series, a Star Wars Spin-off, the episode was written by Jon Favreau and directed by the legendary Robert Rodriguez, broadcasted on the Streaming Service Disney Plus."